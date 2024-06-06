Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant to get $174M in upgrades

The state’s largest wastewater treatment plant will be getting a $174 million upgrade.

The City and County of Honolulu said it will begin upgrading the In-Vessel Bioconversion facilities at the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The project aims to expand the facility’s current capabilities so it can meet current and future wastewater treatment demands.

Some of the work and upgrades include:



Relocating and reconstructing the effluent water reuse pump station;

Removing the pump station and various underground utilities;

Adding two new anaerobic digesters, two sludge storage tanks, a digester control building, and a new tunnel and basement.

The city hopes the project will be completed by October 2028.