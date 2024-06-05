Photos: Waʻa ceremony welcomes delegates to kick off FestPAC in Hawaiʻi
The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, the largest gathering of Pacific Islanders, is anticipated to draw more than 100,000 people and over 2,100 delegates from 25 Pacific nations and territories over the next two weeks.
A private waʻa, or canoe, ceremony kicked off festival events Wednesday morning at Kualoa Beach Park on Oʻahu.
The ceremony symbolized the coming together of Pacific nations by carrying representatives ashore via traditional canoes.
Take a closer look at the event:
The official FestPAC wehena, or opening, ceremony, will take place Thursday evening at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The festival will conclude June 16.
Throughout the 10-day event, delegates will display their culture through performances and art at the main festival hub at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.
A public Waʻa Festival on Saturday invites attendees to engage in various waʻa activities, including waʻa tours, line handling, star compass activities and more. Participants can also tour traditional double-hulled canoes from Hawaiʻi and other Pacific nations, such as Aotearoa, Saipan, Rarotonga and Tahiti.
Other primary FestPAC venues are the Bishop Museum, which will have carvers and tattoo demonstrations, and Capitol Modern, which will have a large exhibit showcasing Pacific artistry.
Click here to learn more about the schedule of events.
See below for coverage leading up to FestPAC:
Stay tuned to ongoing coverage of FestPAC from HPR reporters over the next 10 days.