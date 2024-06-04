Maui Nui Hall of Fame honors the contributions of 40 residents

A Maui Nui Hall of Fame display unveiled at Kahului Airport this week honors 40 inductees who have made significant contributions to Hawaiʻi sports, music and films from across the county.

Some famous names include Patsy Mink, Billy Kemper, Willie K, Kealiʻi Reichel, Raiatea Helm, Branscombe Richmond and Destin Daniel Cretton.

The display measures 32 feet long by 10 feet tall and is located in the promenade area on the airport's second floor.

Mayor Richard Bissen said their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for the community. More inductees will be added in the future.

The project was made possible by a grant from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development to Brilliant Minds Media Inc., a nonprofit that promotes and educates cultural diversity through media and the arts.