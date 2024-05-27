© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Survey: 9 in 10 Hawaiʻi residents want more renewable energy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Mark Ladao
Published May 27, 2024 at 10:22 AM HST
renewable energy
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
FILE - Windmills and solar panels are shown in Kahuku, Hawaiʻi on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

A recent survey by Ulupono Initiative found that nine in 10 Hawaiʻi residents want more renewable energy in the state.

The organization surveyed 2,000 adult residents across the state on renewable energy, and found over 90% support its expansion.

The survey also broke down support by type of renewable energy and island. More than half of the participants support increased solar and wind energy production, although fewer than half want to expand geothermal energy or fossil fuels.

Michael Colón is Ulupono’s director of energy. He said a better understanding of how residents feel will help direct the state’s pursuit of more renewable energy.

“If we collectively decide no on X technology — whether it's wind farms, solar farms, offshore wind, geothermal, something else — then, OK, you're taking one tool out of your belt," Colón said. "What are you left with? And that's an important conversation for us as we are increasingly community-driven, community-based energy planning. We're leveraging communities in a much more deep way.”

Ulupono said its survey could be Hawaiʻi’s most comprehensive of its kind on energy.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
