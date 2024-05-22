UH Maui College gets $2M gift to help nursing students cover tuition

A $2 million gift from the Gilbert and Aileen Chuck Foundation to the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will create full scholarships for nursing students.

The new Kam Scholars Program is meant for top-ranked first and second year students getting their Associate Degree in Nursing. It will start this fall and covers tuition, books and fees for the students.

“We hope that the scholarships make the students’ enrollment a little easier and provide a feeling of accomplishment for their hard work in pursuing their careers,” said Ron Purdy, a trustee for the foundation, in a statement.

“We are pleased to make a difference in the future for these aspiring students and that Maui’s health will be better for their hard work at the college pursuing their career," Purdy continued.

The University of Hawaiʻi in a news release noted that the state is experiencing a “critical” nursing shortage. A Healthcare Workforce Initiative Report showed that 30% — more than 200 — licensed practical nursing positions were unfilled.

The Kam Scholars Program is named after Aileen Chuck’s father, Dr. Edwin Kam, who was born on Kauaʻi. He trained as a physician in China and at the University of Pennsylvania. He had a medical practice in Windward Oʻahu.