Residents invited to meet about permanent King Kamehameha III Elementary School

Where should the permanent Lahaina home for King Kamehameha III Elementary School be located?

The state Department of Education is asking for community feedback to answer that question. There are three possible sites to rebuild the school, which will be announced at a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will offer a presentation of the locations, a chance to offer feedback, and an explanation of the next steps in the selection process.

The original campus had been located along Front Street and was damaged beyond repair in the August wildfires.

A temporary campus was constructed in record time with modular classrooms outside Lahaina below Kapalua Airport. It opened for learning on April 1.

The campus includes 30 air-conditioned classrooms, an admin building, a library, a student support center, a cafeteria and play areas. About 350 students are expected to learn there, which includes Kaiapuni Hawaiian language immersion education.

The temporary site will operate for up to five years while plans are developed for the permanent location.

The DOE's meeting will take place at the King Kamehameha III Elementary temporary campus cafeteria, starting at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to fill out this form prior to the event.

