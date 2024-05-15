Man is found guilty on all charges for fatal 2022 Tantalus shooting

A man accused of shooting and killing a teen in the Tantalus area of Round Top Drive two years ago has been found guilty on all charges.

Nainoa Damon was convicted for the murder of 18-year-old Haʻaheo Kolona after trying to rob another person in March 2022.

In testimony, a witness said he was sitting next to Kolona when a masked man approached them and waved a gun at the group of friends.

The witness said Kolona lifted his shirt and revealed his own gun, which led to the deadly confrontation.

Damon, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, maintained his innocence. His court-appointed attorney told jurors that he turned himself in because his mother, who is a police officer, urged him to do so for his own safety.

He is convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and three weapons offenses.

Damon’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on Aug. 22. He faces life behind bars with the possibility of parole.