Local senior care provider uses technology to maximize home visits

Strides are being made toward solving Hawaiʻi's health care worker shortage.

Hawaiʻi ranks as the 13th best state nationwide for senior care staffing in 2024, according to Seniorly, an online senior care resource.

That organization looked at official federal and health care industry data and found that senior care facilities are short-staffed nationwide.

The industry’s total headcount is down by about 120,000 staffers compared to 2020.

Not all senior care is delivered as in-patient experiences.

In fact, there’s a growing local industry of in-home care providers, finding their own staffing solutions.

PBN spoke with Mary Lester, vice president of operations at Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care. This local company recently launched a Maui division serving about 140 seniors.

Vivia uses technology to maximize home visits based on specific needs, rather than the traditional model of four- or eight-hour shifts.

Lester said that with this approach, a Vivia assistant can care for as many as 20 clients a week through shorter, but more frequent visits.

Overall, nursing in Hawaiʻi faces real challenges.

A recent workforce report by the Hawaiʻi State Center for Nursing found that just one-third of Hawaiʻi nurses describe themselves as “very satisfied with their job” — and fewer than half expect to be at the same job in five years.