Mail carriers are collecting donations for annual food drive

Mail carriers in Hawaiʻi and across the nation are collecting food donations for the annual Stamp Out Hunger drive this Saturday.

Postal carriers will deliver mail while picking up donations that will be distributed locally to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

Residents can leave non-perishable food items at their mailbox for collection before their usual mail delivery time.

Monetary donations, which are used to purchase more food, can be made by texting NALC to 71777. A provided link will lead to a Hawaiʻi “Stamp Out Hunger” website that invites them to give financial support.

“Offering the community a monetary donation option is a ‘win-win’ proposition,” spokesperson and Pearl City mail carrier Adele Yoshikawa said in a statement.

“It’s so much easier for our customers. It also enables us to maximize the impact of customer support for those in need. In the past, a customer may have used $20 to purchase and donate one 25-pound bag of rice. But, that same $20 donated virtually can be used to purchase 240 pounds of food, or 25 entire meals,” Yoshikawa continued.

Nearly 200 tons of food and $26,000 in donations were received during last year’s drive. Organizers hope donations this year will top that.