What to expect from Filipino Fiesta in its 32nd year celebrating culture

The annual Filipino Fiesta returns to O‘ahu for its 32nd year — on the same day as Flores de Mayo.

The fiesta is the largest celebration of Filipino culture in Hawai‘i, highlighting tradition, culture and resilience of the community.

Filipino Fiesta Chair Su Lazo said there will be various food vendors selling Filipino cuisine, including culinary graduates of the University of Hawai‘i Maui College and Merienda Maui, a food truck originally from Lahaina.

In addition, the public can buy butterfly sleeves at the Filipiniana Market and see an exhibit of Indigenous clothing and cultural artifacts at the Habi at Baro.

“What’s been consistent between last year and this year as part of the planning committee is that I see so many community organizations that come together to actually make this happen for the community,” Lazo said.

Also performing at the fiesta is Eli-Mac, an R&B and hip-hop artist from the Philipines who was raised on Maui.

The festival will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

