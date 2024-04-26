© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi is one step closer to having a state fire marshal

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:24 PM HST
Firefighters hose down burned area on Veterans Highway on Nov. 13, 2023.
Maui Fire Department
Firefighters hose down burned area on Veterans Highway on Nov. 13, 2023.

Lawmakers in conference committee, one of the final legislative hurdles, have passed Senate Bill 2085 to establish a dedicated fire marshal who will direct statewide efforts to prevent and respond to fires.

Hawaiʻi is the only state without one.

The position was abolished in 1979, and replaced with a volunteer fire council — including the fire chiefs from the four counties.

After a fire swept through Lahaina last August and killed a confirmed 101 people, there were calls to reestablish the position.
 
Lawmakers agreed this week on giving the marshal a five-year term and a $120,000 annual salary.

The fire marshal would be appointed by the governor from a three-person list submitted by the fire council. The marshal would not require Senate confirmation.

If the bill passes a floor vote and the governor's desk, the fire marshal's office will be created in July as an agency in the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
