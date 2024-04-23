© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity expands affordable housing to island's north shore

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published April 23, 2024 at 1:37 PM HST
Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity acquired six properties in Kīlauea from non-profit workforce housing developer Permanently Affordable Living Hawaiʻi. Housing offers are estimated to go out as early as May.
Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity
Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity volunteers raise the walls on a build. The organization acquired six lots in Kīlauea that it plans to offer up to low-income homeowners in the next month or so.

Affordable housing on the North Shore of Kauaʻi is getting a slight boost in inventory.

Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity acquired six properties in Kīlauea from the non-profit workforce housing developer Permanently Affordable Living (PAL) Hawaiʻi.

Milani Pimental, the executive director of Kauaʻi Habitat for Humanity, said the six units will feature two and three-bedroom single-family homes for low-income residents.

"This property acquisition helps us expand our mission in all areas of the islands. We exist to serve the Kaua’i community and provide affordable housing opportunities for Kaua’i," Pimental said.

"Kīlauea in particular is a high-cost area that we really haven’t been able to establish affordable housing before. So, luckily there’s PAL Hawaiʻi now, through that partnership, that’s how we are able to acquire those properties."

Pimental said there is still much to be done before they begin marketing the six Kīlauea properties, including acquiring permits.

She estimates the house offerings may be out as soon as the end of May.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
