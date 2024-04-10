Hawaiʻi educators recognized with $25K Milken Award

Two Hawaiʻi educators won a $25,000 cash prize, along with a prestigious award, for their exceptional teaching.

Jade Pham of Oʻahu and Rory Inouye of Hawaiʻi Island are among 75 other recipients nationwide who have received the Milken Educator Award so far.

Both were surprised in school assemblies this week before students, colleagues and local officials, including Gov. Josh Green and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke.

Inouye, who received his award on Tuesday, said he wasn't expecting it.

"It's shocking, I'm honored, I'm surprised, I'm grateful," he said. "I don't know if it has still sunken in yet."

Inouye is a math teacher at Waiākea High School and is the first Milken Educator Award recipient from the Big Island since 2007.

Pham was given her award on Monday. She's a student services coordinator at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School.

She's described for her outstanding teaching and an advocate for students.

"Her engagement with her fellow teachers has created processes to improve students' academic and personal growth through data-driven problem solving and project-based learning," said Superintendent Keith Hayashi in a news release.

"Her dedication to mentoring her colleagues and to improving student outcomes has elevated the entire school and we are truly grateful to have an exceptional educator like Jade on our team," Hiyashi said.

Hailed as the "Oscars of Teaching," up to 3,000 awards totaling up to $75 million will go to top educators around the country since the awards were created by Lowell Milken in 1987.

The recipients may spend the money as they please. According to a news release, some educators have spent their money on their children's education, financing dream field tricks, creating scholarships and adopting children.

