DOE selects architect to design new multi-use building at Helemano Elementary

The Hawai‘i Department of Education has selected WhiteSpace Architects to design a $16 million multi-use building at Helemano Elementary School, according to a Thursday news release.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will house a two-story library, administration and student support center.

The Wahiawā school, built nearly 70 years ago, has a pineapple plantation heritage in the central upland plateau of O‘ahu. The new building will reflect the school’s history by incorporating Helemano’s green, yellow and brown colors.

“I am excited for the new administration and library building, which will create much-needed space for our students and staff,” Principal Ernest Much said in a news release.

"The learning opportunities for the Helemano community will be greatly enhanced for years to come.”

WhiteSpace Architects, with offices on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, has experience designing educational buildings.

Their recent projects include the $11 million Searider Productions’ facility at Wai‘anae High School, the $8 million girls’ athletic locker room at Waipahu High School, and the $7 million cafeteria and outdoor pavilion at Kanoelani Elementary School.

The new building at Helemano Elementary also configures the existing parking lot to create new pick-up and drop-off spots.

The pre-construction work is slated to begin later this year, and the new facility could open for the 2027-2028 school year.