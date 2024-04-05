© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOE selects architect to design new multi-use building at Helemano Elementary

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published April 5, 2024 at 9:09 AM HST
WhiteSpace Architects was selected to design a new multi-use building at Helemano Elementary School.
Courtesy of WhiteSpace Architects
WhiteSpace Architects was selected to design a new multi-use building at Helemano Elementary School.

The Hawai‘i Department of Education has selected WhiteSpace Architects to design a $16 million multi-use building at Helemano Elementary School, according to a Thursday news release.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will house a two-story library, administration and student support center.

The Wahiawā school, built nearly 70 years ago, has a pineapple plantation heritage in the central upland plateau of O‘ahu. The new building will reflect the school’s history by incorporating Helemano’s green, yellow and brown colors.

“I am excited for the new administration and library building, which will create much-needed space for our students and staff,” Principal Ernest Much said in a news release.

"The learning opportunities for the Helemano community will be greatly enhanced for years to come.”

Some walls are still standing of the burned Lahaina Library. This photo was taken in August.
Local News
Community remembers Lahaina Library's history while looking forward to rebuild
Catherine Cluett Pactol

WhiteSpace Architects, with offices on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island, has experience designing educational buildings.

Their recent projects include the $11 million Searider Productions’ facility at Wai‘anae High School, the $8 million girls’ athletic locker room at Waipahu High School, and the $7 million cafeteria and outdoor pavilion at Kanoelani Elementary School.

The new building at Helemano Elementary also configures the existing parking lot to create new pick-up and drop-off spots.

The pre-construction work is slated to begin later this year, and the new facility could open for the 2027-2028 school year.
Tags
Local News EducationDepartment of Educationarchitecture
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories