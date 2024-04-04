Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra announces upcoming Halekulani Masterworks season

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra is tuning up for its upcoming music season: Halekulani Masterworks.

The season will feature world-renowned artists and first-time performances. It includes violinist Ray Chen, classical guitarist JIJI, Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang and nationally acclaimed pianist Jeremy Denk.

Dane Lam is the orchestra’s music director. He is excited about featuring Beethoven’s complete nine symphonies in a five-concert series.

"This is the first time that audiences will have a chance to hear the music and the symphonies of Beethoven all in one go, and on top of that, it's being paired with music of our time," Lam said.

"We've got music from Pacific composers and Hawai‘i composers, including our own composer in residence at HSO, Michael Thomas-Foumai," he said.

The season begins in October. For more information and tickets, click here.

Editor's note: Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra is an underwriter of HPR.