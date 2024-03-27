Governor appoints former lawmaker Roy Takumi to lead Board of Education

Gov. Josh Green has appointed former state lawmaker Roy Takumi to replace Warren Haruki as Board of Education chair.

This is the BOE's third major leadership change in the past two years.

The change comes after Haruki submitted his resignation this month, citing personal reasons in a news release on Tuesday.

The governor had appointed Haruki to the post less than a year ago. During that time, Haruki contributed to the rebuilding of the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary campus in Lahaina.

If confirmed by the Senate, Green's newest pick will take over duties for Haruki.

Takumi led the House Committee of Education for about 15 years. In that role, he focused on early childhood education and budgeting. He earned his bachelor's degree from Long Island University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of Hawaiʻi.

The BOE, an 11-member panel, creates policies for 295 public schools, including charter schools and its public libraries. The board is responsible for appointing the Department of Education superintendent, the state librarian and members of the State Public Charter School Commission.

The board has nine voting members, one military representative and one Hawaiʻi State Student Council representative.

