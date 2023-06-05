Green appoints long-time business executive to lead Board of Education

Warren Haruki is Gov. Josh Green’s pick to lead the Board of Education, according to a Friday news release.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Haruki would replace Chair Bruce Voss, who would still serve as an at-large member.

Haruki, a retired CEO of Grove Farm and Maui Land and Pineapple Co., is one of three appointees whose terms start July 1 and will serve for three years.

Other appointees include Kahele Dukelow, the dean of arts and sciences at Maui College and current BOE member Shanty Asher, a Pacific Islander liaison officer at the City and County of Honolulu.

Stepping down June 30 will be board members Lynn Fallin and Kili Namau’u.

The 11-member panel creates policies for 295 public schools, including charter schools, and its public libraries.

The board is responsible for appointing the Department of Education superintendent, the state librarian and members of the State Public Charter School Commission.

The board has nine voting members, one military representative and one Hawaiʻi State Student Council representative.

