Local News

Green appoints long-time business executive to lead Board of Education

Hawaii Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST
WikiCommons

Warren Haruki is Gov. Josh Green’s pick to lead the Board of Education, according to a Friday news release.

If confirmed by the state Senate, Haruki would replace Chair Bruce Voss, who would still serve as an at-large member.

Haruki, a retired CEO of Grove Farm and Maui Land and Pineapple Co., is one of three appointees whose terms start July 1 and will serve for three years.

Local News
Board of Education OKs next phase of department's plan to help students
Cassie Ordonio

Other appointees include Kahele Dukelow, the dean of arts and sciences at Maui College and current BOE member Shanty Asher, a Pacific Islander liaison officer at the City and County of Honolulu.

Stepping down June 30 will be board members Lynn Fallin and Kili Namau’u.

The 11-member panel creates policies for 295 public schools, including charter schools, and its public libraries.

The board is responsible for appointing the Department of Education superintendent, the state librarian and members of the State Public Charter School Commission.

The board has nine voting members, one military representative and one Hawaiʻi State Student Council representative.

Tags
Local News EducationHawaii Board of EducationJosh Green
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact Cassie at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
