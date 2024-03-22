New volunteer program brings comfort bags to Maui cancer patients

The nonprofit organization Maui Cancer Resources recently launched a new program called “Angels on Assignment.”

The angels are community volunteers who make and deliver comfort bags to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

The program offers supplies and support on their journey to wellness and reminds them they’re not alone.

The project is made possible through a $22,000 grant from the organization 100+ Women Who Care Maui.

Maui Cancer Resources plans to expand its services to provide meals, yard services, house cleaning, and other assistance for cancer patients in treatment.

The organization also seeks community support and volunteers to bring these critical services to those with cancer.