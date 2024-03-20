© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Timeline for when COFA citizens can access federal programs remains unclear

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 20, 2024 at 9:12 AM HST
The Palau Capital building in Melekeok, Palau.
AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File
The Palau Capital building in Melekeok, Palau.

Pacific Islanders from nations with U.S. treaties can now access federal benefits like food stamps under a new law. However, many continue to question when the access will begin.

President Joe Biden signed the Compact Impact Fairness Act into law this month, restoring federal benefits to migrants who are now eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Supplemental Security Income and more.

If Congress can't come to an agreement to fund the government, there will be a shutdown on Oct. 1.
Local News
Congress restores federal benefits to COFA citizens, aiding migrants in Hawaiʻi
Cassie Ordonio

The Hawai‘i Coalition for Immigrant Rights hosted a virtual news conference on Tuesday, during which Micronesian community leaders and state and federal officials discussed how Micronesians can access federal benefits.

Scott Morishige of the state Department of Human Services said it might take time to roll out programs.

“But exactly how we can implement it, we’re wanting to make sure that we can do so in a process that’s as streamlined as possible,” Morishige said. “We’re looking at possibly making some adjustments to our phone system, but the main thing is that we’re starting those discussions.”

He said although there’s no concrete timeline for implementing the programs, other states with Micronesian communities are also trying to roll out their programs.

Citizens of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau couldn’t access such benefits for decades due to the 1996 Welfare Reform Act.
Tags
Local News COFAMicronesiaU.S. Congress
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories