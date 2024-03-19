OHA seeks local nonprofit to administer $1.6M financial hardship grant program

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has set aside $1.6 million for an emergency financial assistance program for Native Hawaiians — and it needs a nonprofit to help run the program.

The chosen nonprofit organization would help carry out OHA's Pohala Mai - ʻOhana Experiencing Financial Hardship Grant.

The grant aims to help Native Hawaiians statewide address unexpected crises, such as loss of income, loss of employment, debilitating illness or injury or other unanticipated circumstances.

The program will also provide financial literacy counseling, case management services and referrals to other service providers to help Native Hawaiians get on a path of economic stability.

The deadline for interested nonprofit organizations to submit their letter of interest and a grant application is Friday, April 12, 2024.

For more information visit www.OHA.org/grants.

