Financial assistance made available for Native Hawaiian families impacted by wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Published March 18, 2024 at 12:26 PM HST
Hawaiian Homes Commissioner Randy Awo assesses fire damage and distributes supplies to members of the Hawaiian homestead community of Lealiʻi, located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.
Diamond Bajados/DHHL
Wildfire damage to the Hawaiian homestead community of Lealiʻi located just a few minutes west of Lāhainā.

Native Hawaiian families impacted by the wildfires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island may be eligible for emergency rental assistance.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement have partnered to launch the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program.

The program will offer up to six months of rental and utility relief to eligible individuals and families.

To qualify, individuals must be eligible to reside on Hawaiian Home Lands and must be unable to pay rent and utilities due to the wildfires. Income limits also apply.

For more information, including how to apply and eligibility criteria, visit hawaiiancouncil.org/dhhlwildfire.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
