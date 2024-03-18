Financial assistance made available for Native Hawaiian families impacted by wildfires

Native Hawaiian families impacted by the wildfires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island may be eligible for emergency rental assistance.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement have partnered to launch the DHHL Wildfire Relief Program.

The program will offer up to six months of rental and utility relief to eligible individuals and families.

To qualify, individuals must be eligible to reside on Hawaiian Home Lands and must be unable to pay rent and utilities due to the wildfires. Income limits also apply.

For more information, including how to apply and eligibility criteria, visit hawaiiancouncil.org/dhhlwildfire.