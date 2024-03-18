© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
FEMA to reopen disaster relief to Maui's COFA citizens

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:55 AM HST
Kaipo Kīʻaha and Kanaʻi Nakamura
/
Kanaeokana
File - Maui's historic town of Lahaina continues to heal from a devastating fire that killed 101 people and destroyed thousands of businesses.

Micronesian migrants impacted by the Maui wildfires may now be eligible for federal disaster relief, according to a Friday news release.

In a response letter to Hawai‘i delegates, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it is reopening enrollment of the Individuals and Households Program for citizens of the Compacts of Free Association.

Some Micronesians previously didn’t qualify for disaster relief if they or any member of their family were not U.S. citizens.

Three Pacific nations — Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands — share treaties with the U.S. called the Compacts of Free Association or COFA.

Under the agreement, Micronesians can live, work and study in exchange for the U.S. military accessing a swatch of their land, water and air space.

It’s been seven months since the Maui wildfires destroyed Lahaina, leaving many residents without homes. Many immigrant and migrant families have not qualified for FEMA relief due to not having at least one family member who is a U.S. citizen.

“As recovery efforts on Maui continue, we are glad to see FEMA reopen IHP enrollment for COFA citizens who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires,” said the Hawaii Congressional delegation in a joint statement.

“COFA citizens are valuable members of our communities, which is why we fought to restore their eligibility for federal benefits, including FEMA support. FEMA’s decision will unlock critical assistance for those COFA citizens impacted by the fires,” the statement continued.

President Joe Biden signed a bill known as the Compact Impact Fairness Act into law about two weeks ago, renewing the economic provisions for the Pacific Island countries in the Micronesia region.

Now, Micronesians living in the U.S. can access federal programs more than under the previous compact agreement.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. She previously worked for Honolulu Civil Beat, covering local government, education, homelessness and affordable housing. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
