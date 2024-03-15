New Maui County law encourages efficient use of reclaimed and recycled water

Maui County has enacted new rules this year to promote the use of reclaimed and recycled water. Ordinance 5592 requires all county wastewater be disinfected by 2039.

The law represents a collaborative effort between the Maui County Council and Director of Environmental Management Shayne Agawa.

Councilmember Gabe Johnson said it’s a step toward reusing more treated wastewater on the island.

“While I am confident in our Department of Environmental Management’s ongoing actions to increase the capacity to recycle and reuse wastewater, documenting our commitment through this law is important,” said Johnson, who chairs the Agriculture, Diversity, Environment and Public Transportation Committee.

“The public can be confident we will continue to make progress toward being better stewards of our water resources, regardless of who is in elective office for the county," he said.

The law will allow more customers to utilize recycled water. It also establishes a Maui County Water Use and Development Plan to guide the development of reclaimed water infrastructure and foster collaboration to use water more efficiently.

Last year, the county experienced severe drought and multiple water shortages.

Johnson said the tragic August wildfires also highlighted the importance of creating irrigated green spaces as fire breaks. He adds the public has expressed concern over the disposal and reusing of wastewater — and a desire for greater input.

The ordinance creates avenues for community participation and fosters stewardship of wastewater as a public trust resource.

