© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kaua‘i and O‘ahu’s North Shore: HPR’s broadcast signal in these areas is temporarily down. Repairs are scheduled for this weekend. We apologize for the inconvenience.

New Maui County law encourages efficient use of reclaimed and recycled water

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published March 14, 2024 at 7:03 PM HST
Aerial photograph of Waiehu, Maui.
WikiCommons
Aerial photograph of Waiehu, Maui.

Maui County has enacted new rules this year to promote the use of reclaimed and recycled water. Ordinance 5592 requires all county wastewater be disinfected by 2039.

The law represents a collaborative effort between the Maui County Council and Director of Environmental Management Shayne Agawa.

Councilmember Gabe Johnson said it’s a step toward reusing more treated wastewater on the island.

“While I am confident in our Department of Environmental Management’s ongoing actions to increase the capacity to recycle and reuse wastewater, documenting our commitment through this law is important,” said Johnson, who chairs the Agriculture, Diversity, Environment and Public Transportation Committee.

Local News
Despite pushback, bill to give Water Commission more autonomy advances
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

“The public can be confident we will continue to make progress toward being better stewards of our water resources, regardless of who is in elective office for the county," he said.

The law will allow more customers to utilize recycled water. It also establishes a Maui County Water Use and Development Plan to guide the development of reclaimed water infrastructure and foster collaboration to use water more efficiently.

Last year, the county experienced severe drought and multiple water shortages.

Johnson said the tragic August wildfires also highlighted the importance of creating irrigated green spaces as fire breaks. He adds the public has expressed concern over the disposal and reusing of wastewater — and a desire for greater input.

The ordinance creates avenues for community participation and fosters stewardship of wastewater as a public trust resource.
Tags
Local News MauiconservationEnvironment
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories