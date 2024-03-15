© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Filipino Community Center in Waipahu seeks new executive director

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:04 PM HST
The Filipino Community Center is seeking an executive director to lead the administration of the Waipahu-based gathering place.

The executive director oversees financial management, fundraising, strategic planning and other duties.

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years of management experience. Ideally, they must have a deep understanding and connection to the Filipino community.

Since 2002, FilCom has been the hub for the local Filipino community, providing social and education services throughout the state.

Applications are due by April 15. For more information, click here.
