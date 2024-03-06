© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Key deadline at the state Legislature determines which measures move forward

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:06 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives convenes on the last day of the 2023 legislative session in Honolulu on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
File - The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives convenes on the last day of the 2023 legislative session in Honolulu on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

Thursday is a major crossover deadline at the state Legislature to clarify which measures are moving ahead with a chance at becoming law.

The crossover deadline is when bills need to advance from the chamber where they were introduced to the other side of the Capitol.

That means that if a measure hasn’t already been listed for a third reading this week, it’s dead this session.

But many major bills have successfully made it out of their originating chamber.

The Senate passed a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana and another that would create a paid family leave program.

The House passed several key measures as well, such as one that would impose a $25 climate impact fee on visitors and another that would provide up to a $650 child tax credit.

The House has also approved a question for the November ballot seeking to amend the State Constitution and remove a provision allowing legislators to limit marriage to people of the opposite sex.

Both chambers passed separate bills that would give counties the power to phase out non-conforming units that operate as short-term rentals.

But money is tight this session as the state faces budget challenges due to Maui fire recovery and pandemic hazard pay for government workers.

House Finance Committee Chair Kyle Yamashita was skeptical about the odds of success for bills funding expensive programs.

“It'd be difficult if the worst worst-case scenario happens where we have to start looking at where we're going to fill the holes,” he said.

“It's not only the wildfire, it's going to be hazard pay, right? All those different parts.”

Measures will next have to go through the full legislative process in the next chamber.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
