HECO reports small gains in renewable power from 2023

Hawaiian Electric's renewable portfolio standard hit 33% in 2023 — up 1% from 2022.

That calculation is based on the total renewable energy generated over a calendar year.

It was previously calculated using renewable energy sales, but this method sometimes double-counted rooftop solar.

Customer-distributed energy resources, or rooftop solar, was the single largest source of renewable energy for all three counties served by HECO in 2023.

Maui County and Hawaiʻi County also saw significant contributions from wind power.

Hawaiʻi Island had the largest individual renewable portfolio standard at 52%. More than a quarter of its generation came from geothermal.

HECO is still working to bring Hawaiʻi Island's Puna Geothermal Venture power plant back up to full production after the Kīlauea eruption in May 2018 shut down its operations.

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HECO stated that Puna Geothermal Venture's renewable production was 40% lower in 2023 than in 2017, the facility's last full year of production.

Amid the overall increase in renewable generation, HECO saw small losses on Maui after some rooftop solar installations and one solar farm were damaged in the August fires.

State law requires that HECO meet a 40% renewable energy portfolio standard by 2030.