Governor signs executive order declaring Hawaiʻi a trauma-informed state

Gov. Josh Green has signed an executive order declaring Hawaiʻi a trauma-informed state.

It’s an internal message for the state government to collaborate with the Office of Wellness and Resilience to use trauma-informed care in programs and policies.

Trauma-informed care is the recognition of trauma symptoms and the role they play in people’s lives.

“With many, many positive outcomes, we see that implementing trauma-informed care principles can make a difference in people's lives,” said Office of Wellness and Resilience Director Tia Hartstok.

“Becoming a trauma-informed state will help us alleviate the impacts of adverse childhood experiences, known as ACEs, and trauma, and build our resilience in our families, communities, and our state workforce.”

Green encouraged residents to fill out a survey that will assess the well-being and quality of life among adults in the state. There is a similar survey specifically for state workers.

He said the results of the surveys will drive policy and programs going forward.

Green also added that signing an executive order will allow for more flexibility in moving needed resources.

To complete the survey, click here.