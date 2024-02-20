Job seekers are invited to attend hiring event in West Oʻahu

Job seekers are invited to attend a hiring event taking place this week at Leeward Community College.

The event is organized by the City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization, the American Job Center Hawaiʻi, and the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges.

They anticipate 45 companies to be present and ready to hire.

“Connecting our neighbors to good jobs with local companies is vital to our strategy to create a more equitable and diverse economy,” said Amy Asselbaye, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Revitalization, in a statement.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Leeward Community College to support West Oʻahu job seekers and businesses," she continued.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in applying for jobs are encouraged to bring copies of their resume or examples of work.

Free parking will be available at Lot 2 at LCC.

Job seekers can also call the American Job Center Hawaiʻi at 808-768-5701 to help prepare for the event.

