© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Honolulu police say a 10-year-old Wahiawa girl died from starvation, abuse and neglect

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:32 AM HST
In this image made from video provided by the Honolulu Police Department, Lt. Deena Thoemmes speaks during a news conference on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.
AP
/
Honolulu Police Department
In this image made from video provided by the Honolulu Police Department, Lt. Deena Thoemmes speaks during a news conference on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

A 10-year-old girl found dead at home on Oʻahu last month died from prolonged abuse and neglect, pneumonia and starvation, police said Friday.

Her parents and grandmother were arrested Friday morning on suspicion of murder, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and other crimes, Honolulu police homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said.

Thoemmes said the parents and grandmother were arrested Friday morning. They remained in custody Friday afternoon.

When police arrived at a home last month in Wahiawa, they found the child dead and noted she appeared emaciated.

There were six children in the home. Four of them were the biological children of the parents, who Thoemmes said were the legal guardians of the girl and the adoptive parents of a 4-year-old boy.

The boy was also thin and appeared abused and neglected, Thoemmes said.

The other four children showed no signs of abuse, she said.
Tags
Local News CrimeHonolulu Police Department
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories