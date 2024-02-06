Voting is open to name Honolulu Zoo as best in the nation

The Honolulu Zoo has been nominated as a candidate for Best Zoo in America.

A panel of industry experts and editors selected Honolulu as one of the nation's top 20 zoos to be in the running for the best zoo in the country.

“We congratulate Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos, the Honolulu Zoo Society Board, and all of the hard-working zoo staff for this prestigious nomination,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a press conference Monday.

“Together, we are able to keep our zoo doors open to share our animals and sense of place with the public to spread our story," Santos said.

"Hawai‘i is a unique and important piece of the conservation puzzle, so we all need to try our best to practice being the best at caring for our species, our island and our planet. That would make us the Best Zoo," she continued.

A voting period will determine which zoos will be named among the top 10 best zoos. The public can vote once a day, every day, until March 4 at 6:59 a.m. HST, when the voting period ends.

To vote for the Honolulu Zoo as America’s Best Zoo, go to: https://www.honoluluzoo.org/