New website shows status of lead-tainted drinking water dispensers in schools

A new website shows which water dispensers at public schools have been repaired after discovering lead — and which schools still need work.

The state Health and Education departments tested all water fixtures at public schools for lead in 2021 and 2022.

The project was funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Water Infrastructure Improvement for the Nation Act. They found evidence of lead in about 15% of drinking water sources on campuses. Results were posted on the WIIN project website and at school offices.

Taps with lead were immediately removed or turned into handwashing-only stations.

The EPA awarded the departments $1.4 million to fix the problem.

About 1,500 water fixtures at 170 elementary schools are slated for repairs. More than 600 water fixtures have so far been replaced with confirmation testing showing an 85% success rate in eliminating measurable lead.

The new website, health.hawaii.gov/WIIN, has more information on the project and also includes a map.