Jury indicts man for chemical attack on a visiting teacher at Ala Moana

The suspect in a chemical attack on a woman near Ala Moana Center has been indicted.

Sebastian Mahkwan, 29, was indicted Tuesday for attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree.

Mahkwan is suspected of dousing a 25-year-old teacher with a liquid chemical as she walked along a sidewalk near Ala Moana Center a week ago.

The visiting Chinese language teacher suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

“We intend to hold the defendant accountable for this unprovoked attack,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a statement.

“Anyone simply walking in a public place has the right to feel safe. Mr. Mahkwan is accused of violating that right and critically injuring an innocent person. Thankfully, police made a swift arrest giving us the opportunity to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement continued.

Attempted murder in the second degree carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Assault in the first degree is a class B felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Mahkwan is being held without bail at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center.