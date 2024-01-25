ACLU of Hawaiʻi names Salmah Rizvi as next executive director

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaiʻi has selected Salmah Rizvi to replace outgoing Executive Director Scott Greenwood.

The ACLU said Rizvi has a deep background in law, public policy and security. She has worked for the U.S. State and Defense departments.

The organization highlighted her work to protect the civil rights of Muslims working in highly militarized institutions.

In her law career, Rizvi has focused on systemic injustice, the rights of incarcerated people, religious freedom, free speech of LGBTQ students, voting, and racial justice.

She has also clerked for U.S. District Court Judge J. Michael Seabright in Hawaiʻi.

Rizvi has a law degree from New York University, a master's degree from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and a bachelor's from Johns Hopkins University.