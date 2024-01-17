Health officials announce 1st flu-related pediatric death this season

An Oʻahu child was the first flu-related pediatric death this 2023-2024 flu season, local health officials said Tuesday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health said no further information about the child will be released.

“We are always especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time,” said Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

Hawaiʻi’s last pediatric death from the flu occurred in June 2023. Four local children died due to the flu during the 2022-2023 flu season, the health department said.

Nationwide, there have been 40 influenza-associated pediatric deaths this current flu season, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.