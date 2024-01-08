Maui wildfire moratorium on electricity shut-offs continues through March 5

Relief came Friday for Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui worried about their electric bills.

HECO has extended its suspension of service disconnections to March 5 for all Maui residents. HECO's move falls in line with the extension of Gov. Josh Green's emergency proclamation, which was previously set to end Jan. 5.

The moratorium aims to provide relief to those displaced or impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui.

"Maui customers who are financially challenged by the devastating wildfires will not have to worry about potential disconnection of their electric service," HECO said in a statement.

Though the electricity will not shut off, customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills. HECO said it will work with customers to figure out payment solutions.

Any threats of immediate disconnection are a scam, HECO warned customers.

Maui residents can call 808-871-9777 to get more information on future bill payment options. Visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to learn more about some available payment plans.