© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 5, 2024 at 4:22 PM HST
Updated January 5, 2024 at 6:27 PM HST
File - Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
Google Maps
File - Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children

Nurses at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children have voted unanimously to authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on.

Daniel Ross, president of the Hawai‘i Nurses Association, says no strike date has been set yet. If a strike is called, a 10-day notice will be given.

"The nurses of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children are not satisfied with the progress of the contract negotiations," Ross said in a statement.

Nurses have been working without a contract since Dec. 1, 2023. Negotiations for a new three-year contract started in September 2023 between HNA and Hawai‘i Pacific Health.

HNA says key issues remain unresolved, such as staff-to-patient ratios, unfair labor practices, and nurse retention levels.

A spokesperson for the hospital says while the decision is disappointing, they will continue to work towards an agreement.

Both sides are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tags
Local News Health CareNursesKapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories