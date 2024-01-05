Kapiʻolani Medical Center nurses authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on

Nurses at Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children have voted unanimously to authorize a strike as contract negotiations drag on.

Daniel Ross, president of the Hawai‘i Nurses Association, says no strike date has been set yet. If a strike is called, a 10-day notice will be given.

"The nurses of Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children are not satisfied with the progress of the contract negotiations," Ross said in a statement.

Nurses have been working without a contract since Dec. 1, 2023. Negotiations for a new three-year contract started in September 2023 between HNA and Hawai‘i Pacific Health.

HNA says key issues remain unresolved, such as staff-to-patient ratios, unfair labor practices, and nurse retention levels.

A spokesperson for the hospital says while the decision is disappointing, they will continue to work towards an agreement.

Both sides are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday.