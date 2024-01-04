Power coming back for Kauaʻi after island-wide outage

All of Kauaʻi lost power Thursday afternoon after an electrical unit failed.

The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative posted on social media that they lost generation at the Port Allen power station around 2 p.m., which led to the island-wide outage.

KIUC issued an update around 3 p.m. saying that power was restored, though some areas may still be experiencing an outage since the utility restored energy to individual areas at a time.

An outage map is available on the KIUC website.

This is a developing story.