A hiking trail has reopened in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

A hiking trail in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened after being closed due to increased earthquakes.

The Maunaiki Trail from the trailhead near Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Kaʻū Desert Trail intersection was closed in October.

Kīlauea is currently not erupting and seismicity has been low in the Southwest Rift Zone.

The 7-mile trail traverses the geological, natural, and cultural features of the Kaʻū Desert, including the Twin Pit Craters where koaʻe kea soar above their nesting sites.

Officials say that while recent volcanic unrest is quiet, eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.

Park visitors are urged to check the park website for any closure or hazard alerts.