2 Honolulu officers hospitalized, shooting suspect dead after all-day search

Two Honolulu police officers are hospitalized and a shooting suspect is dead following a dramatic day-long manhunt Monday around parts of Oʻahu, from Kapahulu to the North Shore and back to the Mānoa area.

At a news conference Monday night, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said that HPD officers shot Sidney Tafokitau near the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and he later died at the hospital.

The two police officers underwent surgery Monday night.

Logan said that Tafokitau fired at officers on the scene near University and Dole streets before police shot him soon after 4 p.m.

The police chief said the day included a carjacking on windward Oʻahu and a chase that involved several incidents of the suspect firing at officers.

Tafokitau was already wanted by police for three separate shootings since Dec. 16.

