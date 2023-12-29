Hawaiʻi minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour in 2024

Hawaiʻi's minimum wage rises to $14 an hour on Monday, the first day of 2024. It's one of several scheduled increases over the next few years.

In 2022, the state Legislature passed legislation raising the minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2028.

The minimum wage rose from $10.10 to $12 an hour in October 2022. It will increase to $14 on Jan. 1, 2024, then to $16 in 2026, and $18 in 2028.

Before the 2022 bill, Hawai’i had last raised the minimum wage in 2018.

Businesses that rely on tips, such as restaurants and hotels, are allowed to deduct money from the minimum wage of workers who receive tips.

Also on Monday, the tip credit will rise from $1 to $1.25 below minimum wage. By 2028, the tip credit will rise to $1.50.

That value depends on tips adding up to at least $7 more than the new minimum wage.