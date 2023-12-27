Kauaʻi police seek help identifying body found near a Kekaha surf spot

The Kauaʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a body found earlier this month at a makeshift campsite near the vicinity of the Second Ditch in Kekaha.

On Dec. 16, officers responded to a call of a deceased person located under a thick canopy of kiawe trees by a surf spot called Targets.

The decedent had long hair but was unrecognizable due to the advanced stage of decomposition. The decedent was wearing green and white surf shorts with floral designs, camouflage pants, and a t-shirt with a University of Georgia emblem.

Google Maps An approximate location of where a body was discovered by The Kaua‘i Police Department on Dec. 16.

An autopsy indicated the decedent’s gender as possibly being male.

Police say no signs of foul play are currently suspected and no missing person reports were filed recently.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this person is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauaʻi P3 Tips Mobile App, available for download on Android and Apple mobile devices.