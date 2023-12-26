© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hundreds of health care professionals accepted into state loan repayment program

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green presented updates on Hawaiʻi's Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program on Dec. 22, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green presented updates on Hawaiʻi's Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program on Dec. 22, 2023.

About 500 health care professionals were accepted into a loan repayment program that was formed to address a staffing shortage in the state.

File - The 2023 AHEC Hawaiʻi Health Workforce Summit where Gov. Josh Green first introduced the loan repayment program.
Matthew Campbell/JABSOM
File - The 2023 AHEC Hawaiʻi Health Workforce Summit where Gov. Josh Green first introduced the loan repayment program.

The Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program, or HELP, was given $30 million in funding by the state Legislature for the next two years.

A total of $10 million was allocated for this year and the rest will be available next year.

The aggressive loan repayment program was designed to retain and recruit health care professionals to Hawaiʻi. It offers financial aid to medical field workers who have accrued substantial debt from their training.

Gov. Josh Green is hopeful the program will help address the health care worker shortage.

“We want to be the first state that has no shortage whatsoever of access to health care. This is our view of universal care, which is (that) everyone actually can find a health care provider," Green said.

The University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine in Honolulu.
Local News
UH researchers debunk prior study linking STIs to advanced prostate cancer
HPR News Staff

"And you give us five or six years of this program, and that's what we'll achieve.”

HELP participants have to commit to working in Hawaiʻi for two years and accept patients with public insurance.

They can qualify for loan repayments of up to $50,000 per year.
