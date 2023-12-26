Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board approves latest Maui support plan

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's Board of Directors has approved a six-month plan to help Maui’s recovery efforts.

HTA officials said that community input served as a foundation for the plan.

They received comments from more than 200 residents at a community meeting this month. They also received comments online and met with Maui business and community leaders.

The plan focuses on seven key areas:



Increase the visibility and call-to-action for travel to Hawai‘i targeting high-potential markets through Maui recovery marketing programs emphasizing Mālama Maui in the U.S. and Canada.

through Maui recovery marketing programs emphasizing Mālama Maui in the U.S. and Canada. Support businesses in maintaining a consistent message that Maui is open for visitors by enhancing the GoHawaii.com website and app with additional information highlighting that Maui is open.

by enhancing the GoHawaii.com website and app with additional information highlighting that Maui is open. Develop local messaging sharing that many Maui residents want to return to full-time work and that it provides a path to meaningful economic recovery.

that many Maui residents want to return to full-time work and that it provides a path to meaningful economic recovery. Increase post-arrival Mālama Hawaiʻi visitor communication and education efforts , and develop messaging that is more Maui site-specific and addresses some of the post-wildfire changes.

, and develop messaging that is more Maui site-specific and addresses some of the post-wildfire changes. Support Maui small businesses experiencing significant sales reductions due to fewer visitors by providing funding support for Maui Made markets and products.

by providing funding support for Maui Made markets and products. Expand Maui’s tourism product to support local businesses and provide new visitor activities by creating opportunities that allow travelers to explore different areas of Maui that are open to visitors.

by creating opportunities that allow travelers to explore different areas of Maui that are open to visitors. Support longer-term housing for wildfire-impacted households living in visitor accommodations by increasing communication with out-of-state transient vacation rental owners encouraging them to rent to displaced Lahaina residents.

The plan will be executed primarily by the HTA’s current contractors.