Advocates hit a local milestone in Joseph Dutton's path to sainthood

The late Joseph Dutton is one step closer to being declared Hawaiʻi’s third Catholic saint.

Dutton was born in 1843 and served as a U.S. Civil War lieutenant. He later spent 44 years serving those afflicted with Hansen’s disease in Kalaupapa, Molokaʻi.

If Dutton becomes a saint, he would be the third person with Hawaiʻi ties to do so. St. Damien DeVeuster and St. Marianne Cope also served Kalaupapa residents.

The Diocese of Honolulu opened a formal cause of canonization — or path to sainthood — in May 2022.

Since then, the Tribunal of Diocesan Officials has been gathering evidence about his life and legacy.

The tribunal’s work wraps up the local phase of the process, which is officially called the "Cause of Canonization of the Servant of God Joseph Dutton."

Bishop Larry Silva will mark the occasion with mass at Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Honolulu on Jan. 21 at noon. The mass is open to people of all faiths. Visitors from Stowe, Vermont — Dutton's birthplace — are expected to attend.

“Naming a saint is a multi-year process that involves rigorous research and meticulous attention to detail,” Dr. Maria Devera, a medical doctor who has been volunteering for this endeavor since 2010 and serves as president of The Joseph Dutton Guild, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the cause for canonization, said in a statement.

There is still more to go before Dutton becomes a saint. Nearly 2,000 pages of evidence will be sent to the Vatican for review.

Devera said the evidence now goes to the Dicastery for the Causes of the Saints in the Vatican. The cardinals and bishops who are members of the dicastery will review the evidence and then present their opinion to Pope Francis. If approved, Dutton will be given the title "Venerable Servant of God."

For Dutton to be declared "Blessed" in the beatification process, proof of one miracle granted by God through Dutton's intercession after his death is required. To reach sainthood, one miracle after Dutton's beatification would need to be certified.