Maui County clears additional areas in Lahaina for safe water usage

Water in an area surrounding the Safeway in Lahaina is now deemed safe for unrestricted use, according to Maui County on Thursday.

The area, identified as L-4C, moves north along Front Street to the Old Chart House. Businesses and houses within the perimeters have been removed from the county's Unsafe Water Advisory, implemented Aug.11 following the fires.

It’s recommended that customers flush their lines to remove any standing water in the plumbing by letting faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

Areas L-4A, along with L-4D through L-6A, in the fire-impacted area of Lahaina are still under an Unsafe Water Advisory until further notice. Even though customers may have running water in those areas, the county said it’s unsafe to use.

They added that boiling, freezing, filtering or adding disinfectants does not make water safe to drink in these areas.

However, potable water can be found in tanks at Puamana Subdivision, Kahoma Village, Ainakea Road and Kapunakea Street.

Residents and owners can search their addresses using the interactive Water Advisory Map on the Maui Recovers website to check whether their location is under advisory.

