© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui County clears additional areas in Lahaina for safe water usage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST
Department of Water Supply
A Lahaina area surrounding Safeway and moving north along Front Street, titled L-4C on the Maui Recovers website, now has safe drinking water.

Water in an area surrounding the Safeway in Lahaina is now deemed safe for unrestricted use, according to Maui County on Thursday.

The area, identified as L-4C, moves north along Front Street to the Old Chart House. Businesses and houses within the perimeters have been removed from the county's Unsafe Water Advisory, implemented Aug.11 following the fires.

It’s recommended that customers flush their lines to remove any standing water in the plumbing by letting faucets run for at least 10 minutes.

A water tank on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Kula, Hawaiʻi, that was part of a system that lost pressure during wildfires. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
The Conversation
UH scientists fill Maui water quality information void with free testing
Catherine Cruz

Areas L-4A, along with L-4D through L-6A, in the fire-impacted area of Lahaina are still under an Unsafe Water Advisory until further notice. Even though customers may have running water in those areas, the county said it’s unsafe to use.

They added that boiling, freezing, filtering or adding disinfectants does not make water safe to drink in these areas.

However, potable water can be found in tanks at Puamana Subdivision, Kahoma Village, Ainakea Road and Kapunakea Street.

Residents and owners can search their addresses using the interactive Water Advisory Map on the Maui Recovers website to check whether their location is under advisory.
Tags
Local News 2023 Maui fireswaterMaui County
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories