Pali Highway landslide could close town-bound lanes through Christmas weekend

Oʻahu drivers should be aware that the town-bound lanes of Pali Highway are closed as crews remove debris and assess damage from a landslide Wednesday. The landslide is located past the second tunnel, on the town side.

One lane on the Kailua-bound side was also closed near the landslide.

The closure and the diversion of traffic to Kamehameha Highway at Castle Junction "could potentially continue through the weekend," the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said.

The department said it will have an update on the closure after it completes an assessment of the hillside.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Likelike Highway or the H-3 to travel between the windward side and Honolulu until further notice.

This is a developing story.