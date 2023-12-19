Hawaiʻi County planner tapped to lead new sustainability office

Hawaiʻi County has selected Bethany Morrison as interim administrator of its new Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity and Resilience.

Morrison will oversee the administration and operation of the office and help the county move toward its sustainability goals.

She has been with the county for over 15 years and served in various roles in the Planning Department. Morrison was most recently a Planner VI and oversaw the General Plan Comprehensive Review and the county’s Climate Action Plan.

Her responsibilities in her new role will include developing policies and programs, collaborating with county departments and community partners on sustainability and resilience strategies, and ensuring the equitable implementation of sustainability efforts across all community sectors.

The county council’s Bill 48 created the new office. Mayor Mitch Roth signed it into law in July.

“This office is all about helping to make sure we have a future where our keiki can raise their keiki here for generations,” Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement.

“We are confident that Bethany understands that responsibility and will leverage her extensive experience and strong background in leading sustainability initiatives," he continued.

She starts her new job in early 2024.

