State representative requests private security guards for some West Oʻahu schools

State Rep. Darius Kila has requested private security guards to patrol after hours at several schools in his district due to recent violence.

In a letter sent to the Department of Education, Kila referenced a teenager being beaten and robbed by a group of men at Nānākuli High and Intermediate School.

"Schools should be a safe haven and students should feel safe at their schools, whether it is after hours or during school hours," Kila said in the letter.

The concern, Kila said, is when nobody is on campus to watch over the property. That's when a playground fire at Nanaikapono Elementary School on Dec. 8 occurred, leaving significant damage to the area.

According to Kila, authorization to allow the schools in the Nānākuli-Maʻili Complex to hire private security guards will ensure the safety of the students, teachers and staff as well as protect school property.

Due to recent incidents, Honolulu Police Department said they are implementing more enforcement on the Leeward Coast.

"With a history of insufficient police presence in our community and a concerning 80% increase in homicides this year, the need for immediate action is critical and long-awaited by residents," Kila said in a statement.

Additionally, a town hall meeting in Kapolei Wednesday sought to teach West Oʻahu residents about concealed carry permitting laws in the wake of recent community crime spikes. Hosted by Rep. Diamond Garcia of District 42, residents had the opportunity to ask Honolulu Police officers about gun safety.

