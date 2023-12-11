Search for a new University of Hawaiʻi president set to begin soon

The Board of Regents has approved the search for a new leader of the University of Hawaiʻi as outgoing President David Lassner prepares to retire at the end of 2024.

The board is aiming to choose a president by June, according to a news release.

The board approved a search process that will begin in January, which includes hiring a search firm with Hawai’i expertise and focus, as well as an advisory group of stakeholders. Recruiting is scheduled to end by April 15.

“This is one of the most important positions in Hawaiʻi and we know that a lot of people have strong, oftentimes, opposing opinions, even among the regents, on what unique skill set the next president should possess and how to identify that person,” said Chair Alapaki Nahaleʻa in a news release.

Lassner announced his retirement in September after leading the university's 10 campuses since 2014. He took on additional responsibilities as UH Mānoa's chancellor after Tom Apple was fired in 2016.

The board said during the meeting that they would consider removing the chancellor's duties from the president's role, but did not clarify if a new chancellor would be hired. The separate UH Mānoa provost, a position created during the reorganization, is currently Michael Bruno.

The board will hold a special meeting on the president search on Jan. 4.