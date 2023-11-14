Strong wind forecast prompts red flag warning for all leeward areas

Strong winds and dry conditions have prompted a red flag warning for leeward sides of all Hawaiian Islands until Tuesday evening.

The warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service found that a drier air mass has moved over the islands this afternoon, bringing strong and gusty trade winds.

The forecast finds northeast winds range between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

NWS National Weather Service map of Hawaiian Island chain on Nov. 14, 2023.

Ongoing drought conditions, coupled with low humidity levels, are prime environments for extreme fire hazards, according to the NWS.

Officials warn against outdoor activities involving open flames, such as cooking, welding and grinding metal.

Oʻahu is currently going through a dry spell even though the winter rainy season began in October. The U.S. Drought Monitor said Central Oʻahu was in moderate drought as of this month.

In August, multiple wildfires erupted on Maui including a blaze that killed at least 99 people and destroyed more than 2,000 structures in Lahaina. Powerful winds related to a hurricane passing far to Hawaiʻi’s south helped fuel that fire and prevented firefighters from using helicopters to tackle the flames.

Recent Maui brush fire

Maui Veterans Highway was reopened in both directions after a brush fire closed it and several other roads Monday afternoon.

The highway was reopened around 4:40 p.m., according to Maui Emergency Management Agency.

The Maui Fire Department said the wildfire was 90% contained as of about 10 p.m. and was not advancing after burning about 35 acres.

County officials say multiple crews and a fire helicopter responded to the wildfire, which was being pushed by winds up to 25 mph.

No evacuations were ordered.

Mililani Mauka fire

Dan Dennison / Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Aerial photo of the burn area within the Mililani Mauka Fire taken on Nov. 17, 2023.

A wildfire that has burned forestlands in a remote mountainous area of Central Oʻahu remains 90% contained after burning upwards of 1,600 acres, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

This weekend's light showers, in combination with ongoing firefighting efforts, continue to help manage the fire.

The fire began on Oct. 30. The Honolulu Fire Department initially received a call about the fire at 5:51 a.m. when responders determined the blaze was in a mountainous area.

The main part of the fire was about 4 miles from the Mililani Mauka housing area, according to HFD.

For updates on the Mililani fire, click here.

